Jedrick Wills Out Against Jets Due to Illness

Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills will be out against the New York Jets with an illness.

The Cleveland Browns have downgraded left tackle Jedrick Wills to out against the New York Jets due to an illness. It's not supposed to be related to COVID-19, but it nevertheless leaves the Browns without another starting offensive lineman.

The job now falls to Kendall Lamm, the third string tackle. Wills had been out since Thursday, placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to a close contact, so Lamm had one full day of practice on Thursday and walkthrough on Saturday.

Wills took a separate flight from the team to New Jersey out of an abundance of caution.

Lamm is a serviceable tackle that has plenty of experience to play in this situation. He was the best of a brutal bunch with the Houston Texans before he signed with the Browns to be a backup.

His 2019 season was largely a disaster as he had to step in to play for Greg Robinson, who was ejected from the opening game of the season against the Tennessee Titans. Lamm went in and injured his knee almost immediately, costing him most of the season and compromising him for the time he was able to play.

Lamm has been a solid pass protector that doesn't offer much in the run game, which isn't much different from Wills thus far as a rookie.

The issues for the Browns pile up, but if they are going to happen, the Browns couldn't pick a game in which it was more survivable than this one against the Jets.

If the Browns were to suffer an injury to a tackle, they would likely be forced to play Michael Dunn. Dunn is a guard in the NFL, but he was a tackle in college.