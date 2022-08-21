Joshua Dobbs, Browns Offense Shines Against Eagles

Joshua Dobbs looks like he might have all but wrapped up the backup quarterback job behind Jacoby Brissett as he led the Cleveland Browns offense to a productive half of offense against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In another productive preseason game, Joshua Dobbs was able to lead the Cleveland Browns offense to 20 points in the first half, which didn't include a punt. Dobbs continues to put effective play on tape as he makes his case to be the backup to Jacoby Brissett during Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension.

Dobbs completed 14 of 20 passes for 141 yards and ran for 41 yards on the ground including a wild 36-yard run during the first drive that cost him part of his undershirt. As in his first outing, Dobbs didn't set the world on fire with his arm, but his ability to create and extend plays with his legs and effectively decipher the defense, it often looked easy.

Dobbs was able to connect with third round picks Anthony Schwartz and David Bell, two receivers the Browns needed to produce in this game. Nothing spectacular by either receiver, but they were able to get open, move the chains and keep drives alive. Bell also blocked well for the Browns as part of a dominant running attack.

Going into the half, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt expected Josh Rosen to get the entire second half, but the Browns rolled out with Dobbs for the first drive out of the break. That drive ended in a missed Cade York field goal that clanged off the right upright. Had he tried it from 65, it might have hooked back through and been good. York easily converted on a 50-yard attempt earlier in the game.

The Browns sat a number of players out of this game. Notably, one of them was Demetric Felton. He was not mentioned as a player held out due to injury, which might be an indication that his roster spot is safe.

Jerome Ford participated in the game and continued to showcase his ability as a runner and pass catcher. Not quite as impactful as he was against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was nevertheless able to flash some of his ability to make opponents miss and maximize yards through contact. His receiving ability continues to his trademark, catching four passes for 26 yards.

John Kelly, a back that has been with the team via the practice squad since last season, once again showcased his elusive style and his vision behind a dominant run blocking Browns front. Kelly received the lion's share of the carries for the Browns and was able to score one of their touchdowns.

Defensively, the Browns struggled against the Eagles. Had A.J. Green and Herb Miller been able to secure a pair of Gardner Minshew passes, both could have gone the distance for touchdowns. Minshew completed 14 of his 15 other passes for 142 yards. The run defense fared better, but still missed a number of tackles and was unable to make stops in key moments.

Richard LeCounte III, last year's sixth-round pick, flashed on a pair of safety blitzes, able to create two impact plays in the backfield. He looked to have improved as a tackler from last season.

Tony Fields II, a fifth-round pick from 2022, flashed with some speed and instincts, and was able to make a couple of splash plays.

Third round rookie Alex Wright continued to look the part and made a handful of plays. His athleticism at his size continues to stand out and he looks like he could be part of the defensive line rotation pretty quickly. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey did not appear to play the entire first quarter and had a quiet game overall.

Rookie corner M.J. Emerson made an impact tackle near the line of scrimmage, but would later go to the medical tent with an injury. He came out and stayed on the sideline, but did not return to the game. It at least appeared to be an arm or shoulder injury.

A.J. Green was evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the game. Herb Miller left to be evaluated for an injury, but returned to the game.