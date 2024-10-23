Browns Newest Quarterback Explains Why He Chose Cleveland
After losing Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season, the Cleveland Browns were quick to replenish their quarterback depth chart by signing Bailey Zappe off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.
Per NFL rules, players signed off of any team's practice squad are allowed the choice of joining the team making an offer, or standing pat with their current team as a member of the practice squad. For Zappe, the decision to join Cleveland was pretty easy.
"I mean I think it's just a great opportunity just coming here, learn from Coach Stefanski," Zappe explained. "Obviously when I was at the Patriots I had AVP (Alex Van Pelt) and T.C. (Mccartney) and those guys, and kind of ran a similar offense. So being able to come here and kind already have knowledge of what's going on here is something that I took in consideration."
Van Pelt, of course, was Cleveland's offensive coordinator from 2020-2023, while McCartney was the team's tight ends coach from 2022-2023. Both assistants were let go at the conclusion of last season and then went on to join the Patriots staff during the offseason. Zappe believes that familiarity with aspects of Kevin Stefanski's system will make for a smooth transition
"Obviously with Coach Dorsey here some things have changed," the 25-year-old QB said. "It's new verbiage from what I've learned when I was at Patriots – so just kind of learning that and picking up on that stuff. But the main gist of the offense scheme is kind the same what I learned there."
Zappe shared that he'll be ready for whatever role he's given for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, even if he's asked to serve as the primary backup to newly named starter Jameis Winston.
It also helps that Zappe is no stranger to playing in Cleveland. Back in 2022, while with New England, Zappe made his third career start against the Browns in Week 6. The Western Kentucky product threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win. That performance remains the best outing of his young career, and he remembers it well.
"I remember it was a very loud, very hostile environment," said Zappe. "I mean it was a great game for us. I told Coach Stefanski, hopefully we can kind of reciprocate that here now. So I'm excited and just to be here and be a part of this team."