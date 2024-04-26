How Does Round One Of The Draft Impact The Browns Plans On Day 2?
The Browns may not have made a pick during Round 1 of the NFL Draft, but the opening night of the annual event was still filled with all sorts of intriguing stroylines.
For the first time in NFL history five quarterbacks were taken in the top 10 picks and six were selected in the first 12 picks. The stunner of the night, of course, was Atlanta selecting Washing signal caller Michael Penix Jr. Another draft first, a streak of 14 offensive players were selected to open up the round, before the Colts stopped the run on offense by selecting edge rusher Laiatu Latu at 15.
The Vikings, with former Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah leading the charger, were super active, trading up twice to select. QB J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner. Buffalo was the other team that actively moved around only in the opposite direction, trading down to Pick 32 to allow Kansas City to select speedy wideout Xavier Worthy, then doing so again with Carolina for the first pick of Round 2.
As the page turns to the second and third rounds of the draft coming up Friday night. Spencer German and Cole McDaniel reflected on night one of the draft and tried to project what it means for the Browns going into the rest of the weekend.
With a number of first round graded defensive players remaining, should offense be the priority for Cleveland when its on the clock at 54? What did they make of the picks made by the Browns division rivals in Pittsbugh, Cincinnati and Baltimore on night one? They discuss those topics and more as part of the Browns Digest NFL Draft coverage.
Stay locked in with our NFL Draft coverage Browns Digest YouTube channel for NFL Draft content all weekend long, including LIVE coverage from Berea.
