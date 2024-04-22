4 Burning Browns Questions, Including: Will The Browns Trade Back In The Draft?
Last week the Browns opened up their offseason program. This week they turn their attention toward the NFL Draft.
Cleveland enters the week with six picks at the moment, but general manager Andrew Berry is always open for business during draft weekend looking to move up and down the board. He will put some final touches on the Browns roster later this week.
Here are four burning Bronws questions:
Will Andrew Berry make a pick At 54th overall or trade out of the spot?
Berry didn't give a lot away in his pre-draft presser last week – he rarely does. But reading between the lines I think we can rule out a trade up into the first round. That would take a lot to pull off and Berry seemed pretty reserved to the idea that they'll really start strategizing after Thursday night and then get a better idea of what they're able to do 10 picks out. With all that in mind, plus the fact that the Browns haven't made a pick before the third round since 2021, I think they will stay put and draft a player at 54.
That doesn't mean they won't make any moves up and down the board on draft weekend. I think there's a chance their pick at 85 falls into a spot where they have a number of players they like available and potentially move back. I also don't necessarily think they use all the picks they have right now. Or maybe it's just wishful thinking so I don't have to wait with bated breath to write about pick 243.
With Nick Chubb still working his way back, what does the running back depth chart look like currently?
As things stand right now, and it's only April 22, I think Jerome Ford is still the lead back of the group, I think free agent addition D'Onta Foreman is next, followed by fellow free agent signee, Nyheim Hines and then Pierre Strong and John Kelly Jr., who is basically a camp body.
Now what's interesting about the timing of this question is that Cleveland's running back situation is a very fluid one right now. The Browns have shown some interest in the running back prospects in this year's draft class. That's not for nothing. And if they do draft a running back later this week the math changes on this entirely. Ford may have some competition for the primary backup job once Chubb returns if they do add a rookie.
Is trading Greg Newsome still a possibility for the Browns or is he here to stay for 2024?
Like the running back room, the draft could obviously change some things. Berry has drafted a defensive back in every single draft he's overseen since coming to Cleveland in 2020. If Berry hits on a corner that really shines in training camp and the preseason then of course there's a chance Newsome becomes a trade asset for the Browns.
For now though, I think the Newsome trade rumors are very much dead. Berry made a great point in his presser last week. With how much nickle Cleveland and much of the league plays these days, having good coverage corners is invaluable. Berry flat out said "that's not a skillset that I'm looking to give away." Plan on Cleveland picking up Newsome's fifth-year option next Wednesday and for him to be part of this roster in 2024.
Will Deshaun Watson REALLY be ready Week 1?
Watson did seem to create more confusion than clarity on the shoulder last week in regards to when the injury happened and when he'll be back. After declaring a couple weeks back that he'll be ready for Week 1, he also said last week that no one really knows when he'll be 100%. The Browns aren't putting him back out there until he's 100%.
That said, it's been all positive with his recovery and Berry confirmed that the organization's expectation is that he'll be ready to start the season. I also think his commentary on his surgeon, Dr. ElAttrache, working with a lot of baseball players for similar injuries is encouraging too. With basically zero football examples of this injury to go off of, hearing how numerous baseball players and pitchers returned from glenoid fractures provides some optimistic context to why Watson should be okay.