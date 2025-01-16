Analyst Delivers Bad News on Potential Browns Trade
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II has been tossed around in trade speculation quite regularly since last offseason.
The Browns decided to hold on to him heading into 2024, and they also chose to retain Newsome at the trade deadline back in November.
However, Newsome is clearly a prime trade candidate this offseason, but Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily has dropped some rather ominous news on Newsome's trade value.
"If Cleveland really wants to make moves to alleviate their cap space, they should try to deal Newsome and his $13 million dollar contract this offseason instead of [Martin] Emerson's," Pedraza wrote. "Attaching a pick might be necessary considering how hefty this contract is, and considering how off of a year Newsome had in 2024."
Makes you wonder if the Browns missed the boat on moving Newsome last spring.
The 24-year-old played in 13 games this season before ending the year on injured reserve, further exemplifying his inability to stay healthy.
During his time on the field this year, Newsome logged 27 tackles, an interception and five passes defended, well off of his 2023 production in which he posted 49 tackles, a couple of picks, 14 passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
As a result of Newsome's lackluster 2024 campaign, his trade value has severely diminished, and the money due to him in 2025 makes him a rather tough sell.
Yes, the former first-round pick is still young, but Cleveland may have a difficult time rehoming him, especially considering he has never played a full season since entering the league in 2021.