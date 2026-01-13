The Cleveland Browns have a development issue.

After finishing the 2025 NFL season with an overall record of 5-12, the Cleveland Browns now get to look on and watch the playoffs as they sit at home on the couch. On Monday, Jan. 12, the Houston Texans took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the opening round, and while anytime an in-division rival falls, it's a positive, this game put a sour taste in the mouths of Browns fans.

In the 30-6 walloping of Pittsburgh, the defense shone bright for the Texans. Specifically, on the defensive front, Tommy Togiai was providing great pressure in the backfield as the Texans were able to sack Aaron Rodgers four times and force him to throw an interception once.

Togiai, who never really was able to make his mark as a member of the Cleveland Browns back in 2021 and 2022, has completely revitalized his career down south.

During his two years in The Land, he combined for 29 tackles, zero for a loss, three quarterback hits and one sack in 348 snaps. He played in just 18 games, starting two.

Then, after not drawing much interest for his contributions on the field, he was cut by the Browns and bounced around three different practice squads for the entirety of the 2023 campaign. To some, it looked like he was destined to be out of the league just as quickly as he entered it.

Tommy Togiai during his two years in Cleveland: 29 tackles, 0 TFLs, three QB hits, 1 sack in 348 snaps.



This season with Houston: 59 tackles, 6 TFLs, five QB hits, 1.5 sacks, in 459 snaps.



Quite the emergence. — Jimmy Watkins (@JimmyWatkins95) January 13, 2026

A career resurgence

The former No. 132 selection in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft needed to catch on somewhere, and he lucked out, getting a chance to work with the Texans.

He took advantage of the opportunity, making 28 tackles, two for a loss, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits in 2024. In 2025, he's been relentless, officially breaking out with 59 tackles, six for a loss, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits on the year. He's also tacked on an impressive four pass deflections, finding a way to make an impact in each level of the defense.

His approximate value jumped to a plus four this season, making him one of the more valuable defensive linemen in the league.

His best game of the season came back on Dec. 7, when the Texans matched up against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the 20-10 victory, he made 10 tackles, a career-high, while adding on one for a loss, one sack and two quarterback hits. Against a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, that's no easy feat.

So, why did he struggle so badly in Cleveland?

The main reason was that he was young and unpolished, never really being that consistent on the line. He needed to be built into a more physical, consistent presence, but the Browns weren't willing to let him get to that point. Playing that small amount of snaps as a fourth-round selection over the course of four years isn't going to let a player develop.

Unfortunately, that's not a new storyline. The Browns have always had issues seeing talent and then being able to develop it.

Heading into 2026, there will be various players that need to continue to develop, something that will have all eyes on the Browns' coaching staff.

They simply can't afford to have another Togiai situation occur. Throughout the offseason, both second-year quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, linebacker Carson Schwesinger and defensive tackle Mason Graham will all have to show signs of targeted development.

Cleveland's on the brink of becoming a playoff team again, and cannot afford to have a coaching staff that doesn't know how to get the best out of the players they have.