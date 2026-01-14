Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL draft class rookies already being overlooked

The Browns' 2025 draft class is one that can turn a franchise around, given the amount of talent they acquired and the positions they were selected for. This class was part of the reason that General Manager Andrew Berry kept his job, while head coach Kevin Stefanski was let go.

With their seven picks in the 2025 draft, the Browns were able to fill in four starting spots, and at some of those spots, filling in is not a good enough measure.

ESPN ranked all of the 32 draft classes from this past season, more specifically, Aaron Schatz from ESPN did, based on how much production each team got out of their rookies in their first season.

The Browns came in at second place to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints' draft class consisted of offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round, along with potential quarterback of the future Tyler Shough at pick 40 in the second round. Jonas Sanker was a good pick also in the third round, as he totaled 80 tackles and two interceptions. More rookies who contributed were Quincy Riley and Danny Stutsman, both fourth-round picks.

What was wrong with Cleveland's rookie class?

Schatz cited that the down play of both rookie quarterbacks in Cleveland (Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders) brought the team's total points down.

He acknowledged that second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger is the crown jewel of the class, as Schwesinger is the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. His 156 total tackles, double-digit tackles for loss, and two interceptions put him in a league of his own in the class. Mason Graham came into his own as the season went on, anchoring the middle of the defensive line.

Even though Cleveland may have garnered more rookie talent in last year’s draft, New Orleans two potential cornerstones came at more important positions. Those being quarterback and left tackle, as Shough started the final nine games for New Orleans, finishing with a record of 5-4 with 2,384 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions, adding 186 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was another key acquisition for Cleveland in the third round. Schatz mentioned that he was the best rookie talent for the Browns on offense.

What Schatz failed to mention was that running back Quinshon Judkins led the NFL for most of the season in rushing yards for a rookie before his ankle injury kept him out of the final three and a half games. Judkins finished off the year with 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns (tied for second in rookie RBs). Did all that behind an offensive line that was ever-changing with injuries and a lower-tier run block win rate.

Time will tell on Sanders also, but based on this season’s production alone, he did not knock it out of the park.

All in all, Cleveland’s rookie class was one of the best in the entire league, as Cleveland was the first team since 1970 to have a rookie lead in passing yards (Sanders), receiving yards (Fannin), rushing yards (Judkins), and tackles (Schwesinger).