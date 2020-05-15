BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Bill Callahan on Jedrick Wills: You Watch Him Finish. You Watch The Detail, The Technique.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan had a conference call with the media through Zoom on Thursday. Much of the call focused on new rookie offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and the process of transitioning to left tackle. The professorial Callahan provided substantial insight into what the team is doing to prepare their lineman in this unique environment, what he likes about Wills and an encyclopedia worth of references that inform his beliefs.

When Callahan was asked about Wills and what's been accomplished in preparing him for the move to left tackle since the NFL Draft, Callahan went with a more general answers on what the entire offensive line is doing.

“What we have done is we have attacked this thing virtually through our meetings. The way that we have laid out our program is quite interesting. We basically have given players video installs to look at and to hear and to try to disseminate information in that avenue. Then what we have done is we have kind of drilled it down where we have met as a group, asked questions and then we have tested them. We do Kahoot! programs to test the players and the rookies. Then we have also done individualized work with them, as well. We are trying to maximize our time and efforts and trying to exhaust every conceivable avenue we can to teach the players, especially to catch them up to speed to where the veterans are.”

Then Callahan got more specific in regards to Wills and what he's been doing.

“We have given him a number of drills to do, and we have just really started out with real basic things. Just really looking at stance and putting him in the left-handed stance, which he has been there before. What we have done is we have gathered a lot of video, he sends the video back and I can coach him through all of the nuances and techniques of what we want to get him into. Additionally, I have also sent him and we will sit down and watch tackles that I have had in my career that have done the same types of things. It has been really positive. He is really a sponge of information. He has absorbed all the content that you can give him and he wants more. I am really excited about him. I am eager to at some point get on the field with him.”

Callahan explaining what makes him believe Wills can transition effectively to left tackle after playing right tackle his entire career.

“When you watch a player on film, I think in a couple of ways your takeaways are ‘Well, this guy is a player. He is solid. He has athletic ability.’ With Jedrick, it was a little bit different in that you can feel him on film. He came alive on tape, and you got excited about what he was doing throughout the course of the game. A lot of times, people talk about make-up and they talk about characters and all these other things, which are great – which he does have – but he has these intangibles that show up in tangible ways on film. You watch him finish. You watch the detail, the technique. You watch his consistent effort and his stamina throughout the course of the game from start to finish. I think that was the appeal for me. I think our scouts did a great job, and organizationally, I think everybody contributed to his selection and really speak highly of him. All the background work that our scouts did prior to the draft and also at the combine just speak volumes for the player. When you put all those pieces, it is not a hard decision to make.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Historic Rookie Season To Sophomore Slump; What Changed For Baker Mayfield, What Happens Next

There's no middle ground with Baker Mayfield. He went from potential superstar quarterback as a rookie to people suggesting 2020 is make or break season after a disappointing second season. What happened, how he and the Cleveland Browns got here and the realities of this season.

Pete Smith

by

Paul Heggie

Cleveland Browns Secondary In 2020

The Cleveland Browns added four defensive backs to their roster for the 2020 season and while the overall setup of the secondary looks relatively clear; the specifics are still to be determined by new defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Pete Smith

by

Castarreal

Browns Myles Garrett Brings Big Surprise To Pennsylvania Family

The Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett may play tough on the field. But, generous actions like he did for this family show he has a caring soul to say the least.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

James Harrison On Mohamed Massaquoi Hit: "I ain’t gonna say what, but he [Tomlin] handed me an envelope after that."

Former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher James Harrison told Willie Colon on his podcast, "Going Deep" that after a hit that knocked Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohammed Massaquoi, he was handed an envelope by head coach Mike Tomlin.

Pete Smith

by

Steelcrush79

Rob Rang: Cleveland Browns selected more Players I Would Characterize As “Projects” Than Any Of The Other Teams Which Owned a Top 10 Selection

Rob Rang of NFL Draft Scout weighed in with his opinion of the Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft class. While he was high on several of their picks including Jedrick Wills, he did note some concerns he had reflected in his overall grade.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

James Harrison's Agent On Alleged Envelope: Absolutely Not. Never Happened

In response to the explosive claim of former Pittsburgh Steeler James Harrison about head coach Mike Tomlin, his agent Bill Parise was asked about it by Joe Rutter of the Tribune Review.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: What Are The Odds Grant Delpit Wins Defensive Rookie Of The Year?

Vegas Insider released betting odds for offensive and defensive rookie of the year awards for 2020. Grant Delpit, the team's second round pick, who will be competing to be the team's starting free safety, got an interesting line.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Linebackers in 2020

There is no position group with more questions or more to prove for the Cleveland Browns than their linebackers. Young and inexperienced, it's not entirely clear how they will line up on Sundays this fall, which only adds to the mystery.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Rumor: Did The Seattle Seahawks Try To Trade Russell Wilson To Cleveland Browns?

There's a rumor being attributed to Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk that the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks discussed a potential trade involving Russell Wilson and the top pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Seahawks would've sent Wilson to the Browns and then taken Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Baker Mayfield Inviting Receivers To His Texas Home To Work Out Per Report

After getting a feel for what the offense is going to do through zoom meetings and virtual classrooms, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is inviting his receivers out to his home in Texas to start getting reps with them, per a report.

Pete Smith