Browns Draft Picks in 2023

The Cleveland Browns have made multiple trades that impact which picks they control in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns have made three trades that have impacted the picks they have for the 2023 NFL Draft, including one that has yet to be resolved. The trade for Deshaun Watson continues to be felt in that class, but the Browns also added a pair of draft picks in trades during the 2022 NFL Draft, so they currently have eight picks in 2023.

The Browns sent their 2023 first round pick as part of the deal for Deshaun Watson, so they will once again be without a selection in the first round unless they make a deal to get one from another team. So here's what they have currently.

Their own second-round pick.

A third-round pick.

The Browns received a third round compensatory pick for the hire of Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah as general manager of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns agreed to send a third round pick in the deal for Watson. It has not been confirmed if the Browns are sending the compensatory pick they received or if they will be trading their own third round pick.

Their own fourth-round pick.

A fourth-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns sent 118th pick to the Vikings in exchange for 156th pick and a 2023 fourth round pick. The Vikings selected Akayleb Evans, a cornerback out of Missouri with the pick. At 156, the Browns picked Jerome Ford, a running back out of Cincinnati.

Their own fifth-round pick.

A fifth round pick from the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams sent the pick to the Browns in exchange for corner Troy Hill.

Their own sixth-round pick.

Their own seventh-round pick.

