Browns Adding Super Bowl Champion To Their Offensive Line Room
The filling out of the roster continues for Andrew Berry and the Browns, following this past weekend' NFL Draft.
On Tuesday, Cleveland added veteran center Brian Allen to the 90-man roster, coming to term on a one-year deal according to Allen's agency AMDG Sports.
Allen was a 2014 fourth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams and spent the last five years with the franchise. Over that span, Allen started 36 games, including all 16 of the team's 17 regular season games during their Super Bowl run in 2021.
Unfortunately, injuries have plagued Allen at various points throughout his career. Including most recently in 2022, when knee and thumb injuries kept him out of all but seven games. In his absence, the Rams wound up transitioning to Coleman Shelton as the team's starting center after having a competition for the role during training camp last summer.
That sent Allen, 28, into a backup role for 2023, appearing in only five games. There has been plenty of emphasis on bolstering the offensive line depth throughout the offseason, and perhaps even planning for a future where All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio is retired. Allen also provides some veteran leadership and experience to the Browns locker room.
--------------------------------------------
You May Also Like:
Browns Exercise Greg Newsome II's Fifth-Year Option For 2025
Mike Hall Jr., Zak Zinter Join Browns Forever Bound From Their Days As College Rivals
Notable Outlet Has Browns Going O-Line In Way Too Early 2025 Mock Draft
Browns Sign Player Who Never Played Football In High School Or College
Deshaun Watson Trade Is Paid In Full, What Did the Texans Do With Browns Picks?
4 Burning Browns Questions, Including: Which Draft Pick Will Make The Biggest Impact In 2024?