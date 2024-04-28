Deshaun Watson Trade Is Paid In Full, What Did the Texans Do With Browns Picks?
The branches the Browns trade for Deshaun Watson have finally been clipped.
Back in March of 2022 the Cleveland sent its 2022, 2023, and 2024 first- round picks, along with a 2023 third-rounder and fourth-rounder in 2022 and 2024 to acquire Watson's services. Also in the trade, the Browns received a 2024 sixth-round pick, which they used earlier this offseason in a trade with the Broncos to acquire Jerry Jeudy.
As for the Texans, they exhausted the last of their resources from the trade during the 2024 NFL Draft this weekend when they used that aforementioned fourth-round pick (No. 123) to selected Ohio State tight end Cade Stover. As for the rest of the picks, here's what they turned into for Houston:
- 2022 First Round Pick (No. 13 overall): Traded to the Eagles as part of deal to move back two spots. Eagles used the pick to select DT Jordan Davis, while Houston selected G Kenyon Green
- 2022 Fourth Round Pick (No. 107 overall): Used by the Texans to select RB Dameon Pierce
- 2023 First Round Pick (No. 12 overall): Traded to the Cardinals as part of deal to move up to No. 3 overall. Houston used Arizona's pick to select DE Will Anderson. The Browns original pick wound up being traded again to Detroit, which turned into Jahmyr Gibbs.
- 2023 Third Round Pick (No. 73 overall): The Texans packaged this pick in a trade with the Rams to select WR Tank Dell with the 69th overall pick. The Rams then traded the Browns pick to the Giants, who selected WR Julian Hyatt.
- 2024 First Round Pick (No. 23 overall): Housto traded this pick to the Vikings, opting to move back to the second round. Minnesota wound up then trading the pick to the Jaguars, who selected WR Brian Thomas Jr. As for the Texans, they chose CB Kamari Lassiter pick No. 42 in the second round and LB Jamal Hill with a sixth-rounder they received from Minnesota as well.
- Fourth round 2024 (No. 123): Houston actually traded this pick to the Eagles but it wound up coming back to them via trade and they used it to select TE Cade Stover.
The impact of the Watson trade on the Texans roster is vast. Two years ago they were in a much different place than they are now – fresh off off of a season that saw them blowout the Browns in the wild card round of the playoffs.
Players like Anderson, Dell and even Pierce have been at the forefront of the franchise's quick turnaround, as they also landed a franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud during that timeframe.
There is still time for the Browns to see the full return on their investment with Watson. To this point, however, the 28-year-old QB has played in just 12 total games across the first two seasons of his new deal with the team. The 2022 season was derailed by his 11-game suspension, and then this past season saw Watson miss more than 10 games due to two different shoulder injuries.
Watson did post a winning record in 2023, going 5-1 as a starter, but was never able to get into a rhythm because of the injuries. The Clemson product is working his way back from surgery to repair his throwing shoulder this offseason and the Browns are hopeful he can reclaim his form as a top-10 QB next season and make the trade worth it long-term.
