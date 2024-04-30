Browns Exercise Greg Newsome II's Fifth-Year Option For 2025
Amidst an offseason of swirling trade rumors involving cornerback Greg Newsome II, the Browns seemingly made a statement about how they view their nickel corner.
Cleveland picked up Newsome's fifth-year option on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Doing so guarantees the 23-year-old more than $13.3 million in 2025. The deadline to exercise the option was looming on Thursday.
While the move doesn't necessarily guarantee that Newsome II will spend the remaining years of the contract in Cleveland, it does confirm what general manager Andrew Berry has tried to reiterate for months now: the organization supremely values defensive backs who can play man-to-man effectively.
"Your base offense and defense is really more three receivers and three corners in this day and age," Berry said during his pre-draft press conference. "So corners are a premium position. We have three guys who can play press-man coverage at a very, very high level. That’s not a skill set that I’m looking to give away.”
The importance of the nickle cornerback role in today's NFL certainly can't be overstated. Still, Newsome himself hasn't always embraced the job. Last February, the Northwestern product took to X to express that he didn't want to play in the slot anymore, responding "NO" to a fan question about the situation.
From Newsome's perspective, there is more money to be made as an outside, lock-down corner. That said, in the first year of Jim Schwartz defense, the 23-year-old became more accepting of the role this past season. He even became one of the more prominent voices in the locker room and on the defensive side of the football.
At the start of the team's offseason program earlier this month, Newsome expressed that he's happy with his current situation in Cleveland, which made blocking out al the rumors easy.
“I’m comfortable here,” he said. “I feel like [Andrew Berry] and the ownership and all my coaches know what I’m capable of, they know what I bring to this team, not just on the field, being one of those glue guys, being a guy that’s always energetic, celebrating no matter what, I feel like they know my value. So I wasn’t too worried about that.”
In 2023, Newsome compiled a career high 49 total tackles, snared the first two interceptions of his career, including taking one back for a touchdown during an emotional comeback win against the Ravens in November. He's combined for one total sack during his three seasons in the NFL and broken up 29 passes – 14 of those came this past season.
For now, Newsome seems poised to remain in Cleveland for at least the 2024 season. Now that the franchise locked in his fifth-year option, it could be even longer.
