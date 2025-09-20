Browns get injury break from recent Packers report ahead of Week 3 matchup
The Cleveland Browns may have an extra edge heading into Sunday now.
On Friday, it was released in the Green Bay Packers' injury report that three offensive weapons for the team were banged up. Wide receiver Jayden Reed just recently underwent surgery to repair both a broken clavicle and a Jones fracture in his left foot, ruling him out for the foreseeable future, and running back Josh Jacobs is dealing with an ankle injury.
Along with those two offensive targets, the Packers will also be without tight end Tucker Kraft. He is dealing with a knee injury and did not participate in practice on Friday. Throughout the week, he was limited.
The injury to Reed's collarbone initially occurred back in the Packers' Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. His foot injury came back in training camp, and will be addressed now due to the time he will miss for collarbone surgery.
For Kraft and Jacobs, as of now, they are questionable heading into Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Through the opening two weeks of the 2025 campaign, those three have brought in a majority of the touches for the Packers. Jacobs has marched 42 rushes for 150 yards and two scores, while Reed, up until his injury, was targeted five times for three receptions, good enough for 45 yards and a touchdown. The third-year Kraft has a team-high 11 targets and eight receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
In the victory over Washington last week, Kraft was quarterback Jordan Love's favorite target. He hauled in six catchers for 124 yards.
If the Packers aren't able to have Kraft and Jacobs out there on Sunday, their offense will be heavily depleted.
This break has a chance to give the Browns' defense a surge of momentum. Across two weeks of play, they've allowed an average of 29 points a game.
In the passing game, they've allowed just 292 total yards against two top quarterbacks in the league, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. In the rushing game, they've shut down both the Bengals and Ravens allowing 91 yards combined in total.
The biggest issue for Cleveland has been its offense, which will look to respond after putting up a measly 33 points through the first two outings.
However, both teams will have their fair share of injuries.
Earlier on Friday, the Browns announced that kicker Andre Szymt was dealing with a calf issue, making him questionable ahead of Sunday. The team will also be without defensive tackle Mike Hall and potentially three other players who were listed as questionable. Those being offensive linemen Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin, and receiver DeAndre Carter.