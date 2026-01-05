Every Quarterback's ATS Record in NFL Playoffs (Josh Allen Has Struggled Covering Spreads in Postseason Play)
The 2025 NFL regular season is in the books, so it's time to look ahead to the playoffs!
It's been one of the best and most unpredictable NFL seasons in recent history, and as a result, we have some unexpected teams competing in the playoffs. Not only that, but this postseason won't feature the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow. Instead, it will feature three quarterbacks who are making their first postseason start and one who is making his 21st.
Let's take a look at how quarterbacks have done when it comes to covering the spread in the playoffs throughout their careers. Good quarterbacks win, great quarterbacks cover.
NFL Playoff Quarterback Spread Records
- Trevor Lawrence 2-0 (+1.5 vs. Bills)
- Aaron Rodgers 12-7-1 (+3.5 vs. Texans)
- C.J. Stroud 3-1 (-3.5 vs. Steelers)
- Matthew Stafford 6-4 (-10.5 vs. Panthers)
- Jordan Love 2-1 (-1.5 vs. Bears)
- Jalen Hurts 5-4 (-3.5 vs. 49ers)
- Josh Allen 5-8 (-1.5 vs. Jaguars)
- Brock Purdy 2-4 (+3.5 vs. Eagles)
- Bo Nix 0-1 (BYE week)
- Sam Darnold (BYE week)
- Justin Herbert 0-2 (+3.5 vs. Patriots)
- Drake Maye 0-0 (-3.5 vs. Chargers)
- Caleb Williams 0-0 (+1.5 vs. Packers)
- Bryce Young 0-0 (+10.5 vs. Rams)
Trevor Lawrence has only played in two playoff games in his career, but he and the Jaguars covered the spread in both of them in 2023, beating the Chargers as slight underdogs and then covering, but ultimately losing, as double-digit underdogs to the Chiefs.
Aaron Rodgers is making his first playoff start since leaving the Packers a few years ago. He went 12-7-1 against the spread in the postseason as a starter with Green Bay.
Josh Allen is arguably the most surprising name on this list. He has led the Bills to multiple AFC Championships, but he hasn't led them to many covers, going just 5-8 against the spread in his 13 postseason starts.
Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and Bryce Young will all be making their first postseason starts this weekend.
