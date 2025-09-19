Three Cleveland Browns players to watch against Green Bay Packers
The Cleveland Browns will host one of the NFL’s hottest teams as the Green Bay Packers come to town on Sunday. Green Bay is 2-0 in this young season with wins over Detroit and Washington, including a primetime game on Thursday night.
With Cleveland being winless so far this season, what could be their secret to winning this weekend? It’s a good place to start with these three players.
Grant Delpit
Tucker Kraft just lit up the Washington Commanders on Thursday night to the tune of 6 receptions, 124 yards, and a touchdown. With the Packers' receiving yards leader getting injured vs. Washington, Kraft is poised for more targets.
But the Browns will be ready for it with their swiss army knife safety.
Delpit will most likely get most of the work against Kraft, as he did in Week 2 against Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar in man coverage. It makes sense to put the 6’3” 208 pound safety against the receiving threat that Kraft is. With the moxie and attitude to compete that Delpit has shown this season he will definitely be up for the challenge. We will see soon if Kraft suits up to play on Sunday, but he looks to be on track to.
David Njoku
The Packers have been one of the best defenses this season against the run. They rank second in fewest rushing yards allowed per game (48.5) and have only allowed one rush of 10+ yards, all while stacking the box only 4.9% of the time. Through 2 games, Green Bay, even with adding Micah Parsons, ranks 28th in opponent time to throw (2.96) and 30th in team average time to pressure (2.99).
This means that an offensive player to watch for the Browns will be David Njoku. The Browns like to get Njoku across the middle of the field, and that will be the area of the field that they should target against Green Bay. Especially with Green Bay’s linebacker duo of Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper being below average in coverage this season.
Dawand Jones
Jones will get the tall task of dealing with the newly acquired All-Pro defensive end and four-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons. Parsons has already stepped in nicely, racking up a sack and a half in limited snaps. Like Myles Garrett, Parsons likes to move around where he rushes the passer, but he spends most of his time trying to traumatize the left side of the offensive line.
That’s where Dawand Jones will try to limit the extent of Parsons' stay in the backfield. Even if Parsons does not get the sack, he has shown elite ability to attain QB pressures this season and in his career.
Jones will have to try to just slow down Parsons, don’t be surprised if the Browns use whichever running back is in the game to chip Parsons / double team him to get him off track. While Jones has not allowed a sack this season, he has surrendered some penalties and pressures. This could be the game that instills the confidence that Jones needs as the future left tackle of the Browns.