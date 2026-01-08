Browns urged to hire former Cowboys head coach

The Cleveland Browns have some work to do when it comes to figuring out which candidate will replace Kevin Stefanski as the franchise's head coach.

The team will look at veteran head coaches, rising coordinators, and even some people from Stefanski's old regime, giving the team several different avenues to choose from. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes the one person that could be the best fit for the Browns is former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

"Mike McCarthy fits the bill as a respected veteran with a long history of success at each of his NFL head coaching stops. While he was out of football this year after parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys following a disappointing, injury-plagued 2024 season, the 62-year-old will be a popular candidate during the upcoming hiring cycle," Kay wrote.

"Boasting a 174-112-2 regular-season record, McCarthy has posted just five losing seasons across 18 campaigns with the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. He notably took over a Packers squad that had gone 4-12 in 2005 and had them in the NFC Championship Game by his second season at the helm, went on to reach the conference championship again in 2009 and finally broke through as a Super Bowl winner in 2010."

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Browns linked to Mike McCarthy

McCarthy's track record speaks for itself. The Packers won a Super Bowl with him and the Cowboys reached the playoffs under his guidance, but there was a reason he didn't sign a new contract with the team after the 2024 campaign.

When it comes to his situation with the Browns, McCarthy could be the floor raiser that the Browns are looking for.

"While he couldn't reach those same heights during his tenure in Dallas, McCarthy oversaw a respectable run of three consecutive 12-5 seasons between 2021-23 that included a pair of NFC East titles," Kay wrote.

"Considering the Browns haven't won 12 games since 1986, haven't claimed a divisional crown since 1989 and have just four winning seasons since their return to the NFL in 1999, having anywhere near that level of sustained success would represent a massive improvement for the downtrodden franchise."

The Browns just need someone that will bring the franchise out of the shadows, and McCarthy could accomplish that. He may not win another Super Bowl like he did in Green Bay, but he could be what the franchise needs at this moment in time.