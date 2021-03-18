Punt Returner JoJo Natson Re-Signing with Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are re-signing wide receiver and punt returner JoJo Natson according to his agent. Natson suffered a torn ACL early in the year, which caused him to miss most of the season.

Natson is extremely fast, but slight at 5'7" 153, he prides himself on the fact that he never takes the opponent's best shot. Nominally a punt returner, the Browns did try to utilize Natson at receiver.

Natson only returned three punts for the Browns in 2020, averaging 8.3 yards per return. The goal for any punt return is to get what amounts to be a first down and Natson has largely been able to do that during his career.

Without Natson, the Browns averaged just 4.3 yards per return on 21 attempts.

The Browns have lost a few special teams players so far in free agency with both corner Tavierre Thomas and linebacker Tae Davis signing with the Houston Texans, so the Browns are in a position to try to replenish that area of the team and Natson could be part of that effort.

Unlike last year, Natson's roster spot may not be assured. The fight for roster spots wasn't easy last year, but it could be brutally difficult this year to crack the final 53-man roster.

Natson will have a good opportunity if the Browns can't find anyone else who can return punts effectively. Donovan Peoples-Jones and D'Ernest Johnson were the others who caught punts last year. If the Browns draft a player that can return punts in addition to play another position, that might force the Browns to release Natson later.

