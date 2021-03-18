Texans Sign Pair of Browns Special Teamers

The Houston Texans have now signed four former Cleveland Browns players since free agency started, which now includes a pair of special teamers in linebacker Tae Davis and corner Tavierre Thomas.

The Houston Texans have been collecting former members of the Cleveland Browns and on Wednesday, they signed a pair of special teams players in linebacker Tae Davis and corner Tavierre Thomas. Davis's deal is reportedly one year while Thomas's is two years and could be worth as much $4 million; a substantial raise for the former undrafted free agent.

Both were featured members of the Browns special teams units and both were players the Browns turned down the opportunity to play tenders, which made them unrestricted free agents. Thomas operated as a gunner for the Browns, but was also utilized as a slot corner when the Browns were thin.

Thomas had been with the Browns for the past three seasons and played through a sports hernia in 2018, doing a really nice job in the process.

Davis was an undersized reserve linebacker that played on special teams. He was forced into action at linebacker due to injuries at one point.

The Browns might have liked to sign both of them later in the process, but when they turned down the opportunity to tender them, they opened themselves up for this opportunity.

Robert Jackson could be the next man up for the gunner role in place of Thomas for the Browns. He was on the practice squad last season for the Browns and brought up in a few games to play corner because the team was so depleted.

The Browns will likely utilize the NFL Draft, perhaps undrafted free agents to replenish their special teams while also adding depth to their roster overall.

The Texans have signed a total of four former Browns players since free agency begun, including corner Terrance Mitchell and reserve nose tackle Vincent Jackson.

READ MORE: Browns Re-Sign LB Malcolm Smith