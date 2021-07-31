Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Browns Sign Former Vikings WR Davion Davis

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns agreed to a deal with former Minnesota Vikings receiver Davion Davis per his agency.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a deal with free agent wide receiver Davion Davis, who will take the roster spot of fellow wide receiver Derrick Willies, placed on injured reserve on Friday. 

Davis was brought in to participate in the team's minicamp after he played with the The Spring League. Davis played with the Blues of the Spring League this past season.

He attended Sam Houston State and has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings as a member of the practice squad in in 2019. He appeared in two regular season games that year, but not register any stats.

After the 2019 season, Davis was signed to a futures contract, but would eventually be waived in August of the 2020 season. The Spring League has allowed players like Davis to get another look from NFL teams.

5'11" and little under 200 pounds, Davis has a massive frame and good agility for the position. His speed at least in testing was not terribly impressive, suggesting he's likely to largely operate in the slot.

Davis now formerly joins former teammate wide receiver Alexander Hollins, who was also previously with the Vikings before the Browns claimed him from waivers at the end of last season.

Kevin Stefanski, the Browns head coach, has at least some familiarity with both, having coached with the Vikings before taking the head coaching position in Cleveland.

The Browns continue with training camp practices on Saturday as they look to get prepared for the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Ravens Bolster Pass Rush, Sign Free Agent Justin Houston

May 22, 2019; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Davion Davis (16) catches a pass during organized team activities at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign Former Vikings WR Davion Davis

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ravens Bolster Pass Rush, Sign Justin Houston

Derrick Willies
News

Browns WR Derrick Willies Placed on Injured Reserve

Oct 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the field against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

What We Learned From Baker Mayfield's First Press Conference

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry's Introductory Press Conference
News

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Over 90 Percent of Players Have At Least First Shot

Lions president Rod Wood and GM Bob Quinn walk on the sideline during the Lions' 41-25 loss on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Ford Field. Lions
News

Browns Hire Former Lions GM Bob Quinn as Consultant, Why It's Important

Time for Cleveland Browns to take David Njoku Off the Leash
Featured Content

Time for Browns to Unleash David Njoku

Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Odell Beckham's Rehab a Mixed Bag for Browns Training Camp