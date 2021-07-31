Browns Sign Former Vikings WR Davion Davis

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns agreed to a deal with former Minnesota Vikings receiver Davion Davis per his agency.

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a deal with free agent wide receiver Davion Davis, who will take the roster spot of fellow wide receiver Derrick Willies, placed on injured reserve on Friday.

Davis was brought in to participate in the team's minicamp after he played with the The Spring League. Davis played with the Blues of the Spring League this past season.

He attended Sam Houston State and has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings as a member of the practice squad in in 2019. He appeared in two regular season games that year, but not register any stats.

After the 2019 season, Davis was signed to a futures contract, but would eventually be waived in August of the 2020 season. The Spring League has allowed players like Davis to get another look from NFL teams.

5'11" and little under 200 pounds, Davis has a massive frame and good agility for the position. His speed at least in testing was not terribly impressive, suggesting he's likely to largely operate in the slot.

Davis now formerly joins former teammate wide receiver Alexander Hollins, who was also previously with the Vikings before the Browns claimed him from waivers at the end of last season.

Kevin Stefanski, the Browns head coach, has at least some familiarity with both, having coached with the Vikings before taking the head coaching position in Cleveland.

The Browns continue with training camp practices on Saturday as they look to get prepared for the upcoming season.

