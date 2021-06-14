TSL WR Davion Davis Will Participate in Browns Minicamp

An undrafted free agent who spent the 2019 season with the Minnesota Vikings out of Sam Houston State, Davion Davis will have a chance to compete for a spot with the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns will have a wide receiver that has been participating in the newly formed Spring League or TSL. Davion Davis, a member of the Blues, will be in Berea from Tuesday through Thursday as he attempts to land a spot in the NFL.

Davis played his college football at Sam Houston State with his final season there in 2018. He finished second on the team with 569 yards on 52 receptions in eight games.

After college, Davis initially signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, ending up on the team's practice squad. He did appear in one game for the Vikings during the 2019 season. The team signed him to a reserve/futures contract carrying him over into the 2020 season, but was waived in August.

Davis played the inaugural season for the Blues of the TSL, catching 14 passes for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Coming out of college, Davis did not test particularly well in terms of his speed or explosiveness, but he excelled in agility. He would likely project to a slot receiver with a chance to contribute on special teams in a tryout with the Browns.

Davis is 24 years old and has a pretty thick build for the position, giving him the size to be a big target. He did go down the field a decent amount in The Spring League, but he's more likely in the mold of Jarvis Landry in terms of how he would play in the NFL.

