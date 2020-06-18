Chad O'Shea On Kareem Hunt: "I've Been Very Impressed With Him As A Receiver"

One of the question marks for the Cleveland Browns entering the 2020 season is who will play the third receiver spot, which prompted questions for wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea about Kareem Hunt in his conference call on Wednesday.

O'Shea is quick to point out that he's a running back and not part of his position group, but he did talk about his ability to bring value in the passing game and his ability as a receiver.

"I've been very impressed with him as a receiver. Obviously, I don't want to comment too much on that because it's not really the position I'm coaching but I will say I've been impressed with him as a receiver as a running back and I've been fortunate enough to be around a lot of good ones at that spot and I know it brings great value to that position when you can be a threat in the pass game for sure."

O'Shea mentioned on multiple occasions that he was really happy with the virtual offseason, that it surpassed his expectations in terms of how many people could be involved at a time and the amount they could get done in those meetings. And with that, there has been crossover in terms of position groups with Hunt attending some receiver meetings. The word O'Shea used was "interaction".

Kareem Hunt played receiver, both on the boundary and in the slot at points last year under head coach Freddie Kitchens and this coaching staff is at least opening the door for that possibility this season.

