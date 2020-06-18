BrownsDigest
Chad O'Shea On Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry: "They've Made A Lot of Progress"

Pete Smith

When the Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea had a conference call, it wasn't a surprise that most of the questions focused on Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. Most of it was about Beckham.

From his status recovering from injury to seeing the tape of Cam Newton throwing passes to him and multiple questions about developing a relationship with the star receiver, media members were not only trying to get a physical update on Beckham but also trying to get a sense of his level of commitment and belief in what the Browns are trying to do.

As has been the case with other coaches, the answer to everything about Beckham as a person and teammate is that things are great and he's doing everything they're asking him to do.

O'Shea was unwilling to comment on the physical status of Beckham based on the video of catching passes with Newton, saying he will wait until they can evaluate him in person, but he did mention that his progress is a testament to sticking to the plan he and the team came up with in terms of his rehabilitation from the groin surgery he had this offseason.

Some of the other questions focused on the natural question of how everything comes together effectively when they can't really do much in terms of passing until training camp. There's no getting away from the fact that they will need reps, but O'Shea focused on the benefits of fully investing in buying into what the training staff wants them to do and then just how much more they will know mentally because of the virtual offseason setup.

More from O'Shea

On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "He's Got Great Character, He's Highly Intelligent"

On Kareem Hunt: "I've Been Very Impressed With Him As A Receiver"

Chad O'Shea On Kareem Hunt: "I've Been Very Impressed With Him As A Receiver"

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was asked about the third receiver position and the possibility of Kareem Hunt contributing in that role in his conference call Wednesday.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "He's Got Great Character, He's Highly Intelligent"

Chad O'Shea, the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Cleveland Browns had a conference call with the local media on Wednesday and one of the players he was asked about was Donovan Peoples-Jones, the rookie out of Michigan.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt Mentioned By Multiple Browns Coaches As Possible Third Receiver

Almost simultaneously via different forums Wednesday, two Cleveland Browns offensive coaches commented on the possible role for running back Kareem Hunt within the offense this year and what all he could do.

Pete Smith

Mike Florio: Teams May Not Take Full 90 Players To Camp

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source, suggested teams are considering taking fewer than the alotted 90 players to training camp this year in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, comply with regulations.

Pete Smith

Just Two Browns Players Makes ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team

ESPN released an All-Decade team focused entirely on the AFC North division and just two Cleveland Browns players were voted onto the team.

Pete Smith

Joe Burrow Projected To Have A Better Rookie Season Than Baker Mayfield In 2020

One media outlet went out on an edge and said that Joe Burrow could be more productive than Baker Mayfield this coming season.

BrandonLittle

Browns Signing Jadeveon Clowney To One-Year Might Do More Harm Than Good

In his column on Monday for TheMMQB, Albert Breer said the Cleveland Browns were talking to Jadeveon Clowney about a one-year deal worth around $15 million. If true, it seems like a questionable strategy on their part for a number of reasons.

Pete Smith

Chad Johnson Views The Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Duo Amongst The Best, Works Out With Rashard Higgins

Chad Johnson has been involved with a few Cleveland Browns receivers the past couple days, in one way or another.

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett Posts Video Deadlifting 665 Pounds

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett posted a video of a workout where he was deadlifting 665 pounds to his Instagram account. His form was fantastic and he made it look pretty manageable.

Pete Smith

Pro Football Focus Calls Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb The Best Ball Carrier In The NFL

Always a hot debate, who actually is the best running back in the NFL? PFF takes their jab at it, with some facts behind it.

BrandonLittle