Chad O'Shea On Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry: "They've Made A Lot of Progress"

When the Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea had a conference call, it wasn't a surprise that most of the questions focused on Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. Most of it was about Beckham.

From his status recovering from injury to seeing the tape of Cam Newton throwing passes to him and multiple questions about developing a relationship with the star receiver, media members were not only trying to get a physical update on Beckham but also trying to get a sense of his level of commitment and belief in what the Browns are trying to do.

As has been the case with other coaches, the answer to everything about Beckham as a person and teammate is that things are great and he's doing everything they're asking him to do.

O'Shea was unwilling to comment on the physical status of Beckham based on the video of catching passes with Newton, saying he will wait until they can evaluate him in person, but he did mention that his progress is a testament to sticking to the plan he and the team came up with in terms of his rehabilitation from the groin surgery he had this offseason.

Some of the other questions focused on the natural question of how everything comes together effectively when they can't really do much in terms of passing until training camp. There's no getting away from the fact that they will need reps, but O'Shea focused on the benefits of fully investing in buying into what the training staff wants them to do and then just how much more they will know mentally because of the virtual offseason setup.

