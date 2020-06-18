BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Chad O'Shea On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "He's Got Great Character, He's Highly Intelligent"

Pete Smith

Without rookie minicamps, it's easy for the less flashy draft picks to get lost in the shuffle because they are out of sight, out of mind, but Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was asked about sixth round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones out of Michigan during his conference call Wednesday.

"I mean I think the one thing that jumps out in our evaluation of him was that everything off the field was so solid. He's got great character. He's highly intelligent. There were people who gave him very high recommendations throughout the process. We had a chance to interview him at the combine and were very impressed with him as a person, so I think it starts there, that we thought were getting a solid person, who has the ability to play, from a mental standpoint, at multiple positions." - Chad O'Shea

One of the areas the Cleveland Browns consistently highlighted when it comes to the prospects they selected in this year's draft was intelligence. It was a big selling point for both Grant Delpit and Jacob Phillips from LSU, but it was something that was touched on with just about every prospect. They want smart players.

Jones is also physically impressive with elite explosiveness and great size for the position. It never really clicked at Michigan despite being such a highly recruited player coming out of high school.

For a reasonable cost, the Browns are betting they can get more out of him than the Wolverines did. If he can be the team's primary punt returner and a weapon that can stretch the field, that would be a hugely successful pick. Listening to O'Shea, it sounds like he believes there's more in there and the intelligence and character he mentions are reasons for it.

More from O'Shea

On Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry: "They've Made A Lot of Progress"

On Kareem Hunt: "I've Been Very Impressed With Him As A Receiver"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chad O'Shea On Kareem Hunt: "I've Been Very Impressed With Him As A Receiver"

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was asked about the third receiver position and the possibility of Kareem Hunt contributing in that role in his conference call Wednesday.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea On Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry: "They've Made A Lot of Progress"

As one would expect, much of the conference call with wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea focused on the team's top receivers, Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt Mentioned By Multiple Browns Coaches As Possible Third Receiver

Almost simultaneously via different forums Wednesday, two Cleveland Browns offensive coaches commented on the possible role for running back Kareem Hunt within the offense this year and what all he could do.

Pete Smith

Mike Florio: Teams May Not Take Full 90 Players To Camp

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source, suggested teams are considering taking fewer than the alotted 90 players to training camp this year in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, comply with regulations.

Pete Smith

Just Two Browns Players Makes ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team

ESPN released an All-Decade team focused entirely on the AFC North division and just two Cleveland Browns players were voted onto the team.

Pete Smith

Joe Burrow Projected To Have A Better Rookie Season Than Baker Mayfield In 2020

One media outlet went out on an edge and said that Joe Burrow could be more productive than Baker Mayfield this coming season.

BrandonLittle

Browns Signing Jadeveon Clowney To One-Year Might Do More Harm Than Good

In his column on Monday for TheMMQB, Albert Breer said the Cleveland Browns were talking to Jadeveon Clowney about a one-year deal worth around $15 million. If true, it seems like a questionable strategy on their part for a number of reasons.

Pete Smith

Chad Johnson Views The Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Duo Amongst The Best, Works Out With Rashard Higgins

Chad Johnson has been involved with a few Cleveland Browns receivers the past couple days, in one way or another.

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett Posts Video Deadlifting 665 Pounds

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett posted a video of a workout where he was deadlifting 665 pounds to his Instagram account. His form was fantastic and he made it look pretty manageable.

Pete Smith

Pro Football Focus Calls Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb The Best Ball Carrier In The NFL

Always a hot debate, who actually is the best running back in the NFL? PFF takes their jab at it, with some facts behind it.

BrandonLittle