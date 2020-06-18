Chad O'Shea On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "He's Got Great Character, He's Highly Intelligent"

Without rookie minicamps, it's easy for the less flashy draft picks to get lost in the shuffle because they are out of sight, out of mind, but Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was asked about sixth round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones out of Michigan during his conference call Wednesday.

"I mean I think the one thing that jumps out in our evaluation of him was that everything off the field was so solid. He's got great character. He's highly intelligent. There were people who gave him very high recommendations throughout the process. We had a chance to interview him at the combine and were very impressed with him as a person, so I think it starts there, that we thought were getting a solid person, who has the ability to play, from a mental standpoint, at multiple positions." - Chad O'Shea

One of the areas the Cleveland Browns consistently highlighted when it comes to the prospects they selected in this year's draft was intelligence. It was a big selling point for both Grant Delpit and Jacob Phillips from LSU, but it was something that was touched on with just about every prospect. They want smart players.

Jones is also physically impressive with elite explosiveness and great size for the position. It never really clicked at Michigan despite being such a highly recruited player coming out of high school.

For a reasonable cost, the Browns are betting they can get more out of him than the Wolverines did. If he can be the team's primary punt returner and a weapon that can stretch the field, that would be a hugely successful pick. Listening to O'Shea, it sounds like he believes there's more in there and the intelligence and character he mentions are reasons for it.

