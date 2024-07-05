Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper Continues To Earn Massive Praise
When you think of the best wide receivers in football, Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper probably won't immediately come to your mind.
You'll summon names like Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and the like. But while Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler, you will likely mention a variety of different wide outs before you get to him.
That's why buzz is starting to generate around Cooper being underrated.
Recently, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay called Cooper the most underrated receiver in football and also said that the Browns need to give him his money.
Now, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports is labeling Cooper one of the most underappreciated players in the sport.
In a piece where Sullivan listed each NFL team's most overlooked player, he chose Cooper as his pick for Cleveland.
"Cooper is probably the most high-profile player on this list, but there's a case to be made that he's slept on when talking about the top receivers in the league," Sullivan wrote.
Cooper is coming off of a terrific 2023 campaign in which he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns, and that production came in spite of the Browns shuffling through five different starting quarterbacks throughout the season.
The 30-year-old also averaged 17.4 yards per reception in 2023, which ranked third in the league.
Cooper is preparing to enter his third year in Cleveland, but he is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the Browns that has led to him skipping all of the team's offseason activities thus far.
Training camp is just around the corner, so hopefully, Cleveland is able to strike a pact with the University of Alabama product before things get really sticky.