Pro Bowl CB Sends Browns Major Warning About Amari Cooper's Contract
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has gotten a major stamp of approval from a Pro Bowl cornerback in the midst of his contract squabble with the team.
During an appearance on The Green Light With Chris Long podcast, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay had some great things to say about Cooper.
""A guy that has been a consistent thousand-yard receiver and has been doing his thing and people still don't give him credit is really Amari Cooper," Slay said.
Slay, who has made six Pro Bowl appearances while also earning a First-Team All-Pro selection throughout his NFL career, added that Cooper is the only receiver that has "a true route tree" and can "run all the routes." He also lauded Cooper for his versatility.
"I really be thinking he's the most underappreciated receiver in the league," Slay said.
The 33-year-old then went on to the warn the Browns to give Cooper a new deal.
"I'm seeing right now that Cleveland don't want to pay him," Slay remarked. "They need to pay that man that money."
Of course, that's easy for Slay to say, because it's not his team, and it's not his money to give. But the Browns definitely need Cooper in the fold if they want to have any shot of legitimately contending for a Super Bowl in 2024.
The problem is that, unlike all of the other wide outs who landed major extensions this offseason, Cooper is 30 years old. That obviously makes things complicated for Cleveland, as it would be somewhat hard to justify paying an aging receiver substantial money over the course of a four-year contract.
Perhaps the two sides can meet in the middle and come to terms on a two or three-year pact with enough guaranteed dollars to make Cooper happy.
Whatever the case may be, the Browns do need to get something done with Cooper, and relatively quickly.
Cooper is coming off of a terrific 2023 campaign in which he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.