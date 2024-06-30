Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper Draws Praise from Eagles' DB
The Cleveland Browns are currently locked into a major contract situation with star wide receiver Amari Cooper.
While it is widely expected that the two sides will be able to work out their differences, it has still become a situation to watch.
Despite the rumors that the team could consider trading Cooper if a new deal isn't worked out soon, that would be very detrimental to the team's hopeful success in 2024, Cooper is a massive part of the Browns' game plan and losing him would be a massive step back.
Throughout his career, Cooper has been one of the most consistently productive wide receivers in the NFL. However, he has also been one of the most underrated players in football.
Cooper has received a massive take from Philadelphia Eagles' defensive back Darius Slay.
Amid his contract dispute with Cleveland, Slay has come out and stated that he is one of the most underappreciated wide receivers in the league.
"I really be thinking he's the most underappreciated receiver in the league. I'm seeing right now that Cleveland don't want to pay him, they need to pay that man that money."
Slay continued forward, showering the Browns' wideout with even more praise.
"He really the one that's really being slept on. He been a consistent receiver for, since he been in the league and been dominating. He's really the only receiver that really, I truly think that has a true route tree as can run all the routes. Lot of guys got special abilities, can be running faster or somebody that's 6-6, 6-5, can just Moss you cause he's bigger than you. But Amari Cooper, off the line of scrimmage, he's amazing; after the catch, he's amazing; he can attack the ball."
Cooper has earned that respect from players around the league. He has been the definition of consistency throughout his career.
During the 2023 season with the Browns, he was one of the key reasons they got into the playoffs. Despite another disappointing year from Deshaun Watson, Cooper helped lead the team to success.
He ended up catching 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks between Cleveland and the 30-year-old wideout.
Hopefully, the two sides can compromise with each other and get a new deal done that makes sense for both sides.