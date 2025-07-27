Cleveland Browns GM May Opt for Surprising Quarterback Strategy
The Cleveland Browns currently have a four-man quarterback competition underway in training camp, and the general consensus has long been the Browns will not keep all four heading into the regular season. But is there a chance Cleveland surprises us?
Browns general manager Andrew Berry hinted at the possibility recently, saying that the team may very well roll with its quartet of signal-callers.
"We've largely looked at the last five spots of a roster as more developmental spots, and that could come from any position," Berry said, via team transcript. "I also think with the roster flexibility nowadays, especially with the elevations that you're able to have on the practice squad, there's just more flexibility in terms of how to build your 48-man game-day roster where it's maybe not as quite as restrictive as in the past. ... If there are four that are 53-man worthy and we think it makes the most sense for us to keep, then we will."
Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are all battling this summer, with most assuming that Flacco will win the starting job and that Pickett may end up being the odd man out.
Cleveland made the rather unorthodox decision to select two quarterbacks in the NFL Draft this past April, bagging both Gabriel and Sanders in Rounds 3 and 5, respectively.
There are some who feel that Sanders could eventually be the Browns' franchise player under center, but others think that Cleveland will ultimately select another signal-caller in what is expected to be a deep draft class at the position next year.
