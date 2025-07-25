Browns' Potential Quinshon Judkins Replacement May Surprise You
The Cleveland Browns are not exactly sure what will become of first-year running back Quinshon Judkins, who was arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge and did not report with Browns rookies to training camp.
Judkins could be awaiting a suspension from the NFL, which obviously puts Cleveland in quite a bind when it comes to its backfield situation.
The Browns did drafted a pair of halfbacks in Judkins and Dylan Sampson, but outside of Jerome Ford, their depth at the position is incredibly limited. However, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski feels that Cleveland may have its answer in camp: Ahmani Marshall.
An undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State, Marshall is competing for a roster spot in camp, and with Judkins' future up in the air, Marshall may have a great chance of making the team.
"As a second-round pick, Judkins was expected to fill the role vacated by Nick Chubb. Technically, Jerome Ford led the team in rushing during each of the previous two seasons. Even so, Chubb was always viewed as RB1 when healthy," Sobleski wrote. "Now, Ford and fourth-round rookie Dylan Sampson will take the lead. Pierre Strong Jr. is more of a third-down option. Meanwhile, the 225-pound Ahmani Marshall can provide something different as an aggressive, downhill hammer."
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Marshall rushed for 713 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry last season. He actually began his collegiate career at Wake Forest back in 2020, but transferred to Appalachian State after the 2021 campaign.
Marshall only totaled 1,288 rushing yards throughout his NCAA tenure, and he did not exactly flash great pass-catching chops, logging just 15 catches over five seasons. But perhaps he could present a nice change-of-pace option for the Browns and kind of, sort of spell Judkins. At least for now.
