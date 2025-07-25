Cleveland Browns GM Gets Brutally Honest About Shedeur Sanders' Speeding
By now, you already know that Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was tabbed with a pair of speeding tickets back in June. He was excoriated for it, and there were also some who felt that his apology was half-hearted.
Nevertheless, Sanders has appeared put that behind him with training cam in full swing, and he is now completing with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the Browns' starting quarterback job.
But what does general manager Andrew Berry think about Sanders' infractions? Well, needless to say, Berry was not pleased.
"Not smart, just not smart, and it's something that we've addressed with him," Berry said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "He understands the implications, he understands the consequences. I think the thing is it's not just about yourself. It's not just about having a joy ride, it's not just about driving a car really fast, but it's about the fact that you can endanger other people."
Sanders was driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone when he received his first ticket. He then was caught doing 101 in a 60 on his second penalty.
"It's just dangerous and it's not something that we want our guys to be doing. It's not something that they should be doing," Berry added.
Hopefully, Sanders has learned his lesson and will continue to mature into a leader for the Browns moving forward.
Cleveland selected the 23-year-old in the fifth round of the NFL Draft back in April. Sanders tossed 37 touchdown passes while completing 74 percent of his passes at Colorado last year, the latter of which led the country.
