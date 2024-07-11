Cleveland Browns Could Trade These Three Players Entering Training Camp
The 2024 NFL season is coming up quickly and teams are getting ready to open up training camp next month. For the Cleveland Browns, the upcoming season offers them another chance to live up to their full potential.
Over the past two years, the team has been viewed as a potential preseason contender, but have fallen flat. A big portion of that can be contributed to the issues that quarterback Deshaun Watson has been going through.
Despite the shortcomings of the last two years, Watson is healthy and the Browns are ready. They're ready to come out punching and prove that they can be a playoff team in 2024.
Keeping that in mind, training camp and preseason action will be fun to watch. Cleveland has a lot of players fighting for roster spots. That could lead to some surprising cuts or even some potential trade action.
ClutchPoints recently suggested that the Browns could look to trade three players heading into training camp. Those three players are wide reciever Elijah Moore, running back D'Onta Foreman, and quarterback Tyler Huntley.
Let's take a brief closer look at each of these three players.
Huntley has played all four of his NFL seasons with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. He hasn't been bad, but he's not good enough to beat out Jameis Winston for the backup quarterback job. Cleveland would be wise to trade or release Huntley and keep Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as Watson's backups.
Moore would be a player that would fetch quite a bit of interest on the trade market. He caught 59 passes for 640 yards and two touchdowns last season and showed major potential. It seems likely that he'll stay with the Browns, but Cleveland has a lot of talent at wide receiver and he'll have to earn his spot.
Finally, Foreman is also stuck in a situation with loads of running back talent around him. Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford are the two best running backs on the roster, which means that Foreman will have to compete with Nyheim Hines for the No. 3 role. Last season with the Chicago Bears, Foreman picked up 425 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries.
All three of these players are decent football players. None of them will be unable to find another job.
It's also possible that all of them will end ups ticking with the Browns. Cleveland will have some tough decisions to make, and these are three names to keep a very close eye on.