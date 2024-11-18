Browns Star Defender Unveils Major Injury Update
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward sustained a couple of injuries during his team's loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and is nursing both rib and ankle issues.
On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Ward is day to day with his injuries (via Kelsey Russo of the team's official website), but later on, Ward provided an update on himself.
"I feel fine. I feel great," Ward said, per Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. "I'll be ready on gameday."
Cleveland has a short turnaround this week, as it will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. It looks like the Browns will have their star defender for the affair.
Ward had a terrific showing against the Saints, logging four tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two passes defended in Cleveland's 35-14 defeat.
The Browns surrendered 21 points in the fourth quarter to New Orleans and is now just 2-9 on the season.
Ward has totaled 20 tackles, a pick and 17 passes defended on the 2024 campaign overall. He leads the NFL in the most latter category.
The 27-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by Cleveland with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He has spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Browns, making three Pro Bowl appearances. Ward most recently made a trip to the Pro Bowl last year, when he racked up 34 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 11 passes defended.
Ward has been one of the few bright spots for Cleveland in a lost season.