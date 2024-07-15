Browns Guard Wyatt Teller Makes Bold Comparison For Deshaun Watson
"Glimpses of greatness." That's what people continually say they've seen from Deshaun Watson under center during his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
Coming from the team's starting right guard Wyatt Teller though it carries a little more weight considering he works closely with him every day both out on the field and in team meeting rooms. In a recent appearance on the "Go Long Podcast" with Tyler Dunne, Teller took it a step further than just saying he's seem glimpses of Watson's greatness. The three-time Pro Bowler compared his game to one of the best quarterback's in football at the moment.
"I would love to say he has glimpses of Patty Mahomes," Teller began, "and Patty Mahomes is a once-in-a-lifetime guy. He's insane. He has great outlets, great receivers, he has a great defense, he has all these different things around him to make him better but he is the truth. I believe that Deshaun has that. I truly do."
There's no higher praise a quarterback can receive than being compared the well-decorated Chiefs QB. Over the last six years, Mahomes has won two league MVPs, three Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVPs. Since Tom Brady officially retired after the 2022 season, Mahomes is the consensus best quarterback in football.
To this point, Watson hasn't yet to make it through an entire season with the Browns. His first year with the team was limited to only six games after he was suspended for the first 11, following a ruling from the league on more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct that were brought against him.
Hoping for a clear slate to start the 2023 campaign, a shoulder injury in Week 3 quickly sidelined Watson for a period of several weeks. After trying to come back too soon from the injury, he eventually returned and started to show signs of progress before suffering a glenoid fracture in his throwing shoulder that ended his season.
Teller referenced both of those situations as key reasons why Watson hasn't quite met expectations in Cleveland to this point.
"Just from the start I think that curveballs have been thrown at him," said Teller. "I'll tell you this right now, I've seen glimpses, I've seen flashes of absolute greatness. ... Putting a whole game together, it's tough. Putting a whole season together, putting a whole stretch together it's f***ing hard man. I couldn't imagine taking two years off of football and then expecting to play at the same level I was playing at."
Through 12 games played in a Browns uniform thus far, Watson has completed just under 60% of his passes for 2,117 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's rushed for another 317 yards and two touchdowns. Those aren't quite the numbers the franchise was hoping for when they traded three first-round picks for him in 2022.
Like many Browns fans, Teller is it all comes together in year three.
"He's the helm of my team," the 29-year-old said. "I pray he has an unbelievable season, and honestly plays out of his mind not to win a Super Bowl but just for himself ... but I pray he puts it all together because I wanna win."