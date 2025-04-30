Shedeur Sanders Already Fulfilled Heartwarming Draft Day Promise in Cleveland
Days after Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, the quarterback's already fulfilled one of the promises he made to his new home city during the NFL draft.
Sanders promised Cleveland that he would get involved with the local youth once he joined the organization. The rookie quarterback arrived in Cleveland on Tuesday, and on Wednesday he was already speaking at the local John Marshall High School. He got on that vow pretty quickly.
Pictures of Sanders speaking to the school were posted on Wednesday by Ricky Smith.
Sanders has a lot to prove in Cleveland, especially after the draft process. He fell from a projected first-round pick to the fifth round. It looks like he's already winning over some fans in Cleveland though by fulfilling his promise on getting involved with the youth.
Now, he's got to live up to the expectations put on him by the Browns organization. General manager Andrew Berry said the team is hoping for Sanders to put in the work and win while with the team. We'll see how the 2025 season looks for Sanders.