Key Cleveland Browns Weapon Already Falling Out of Favor?
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of running backs in the NFL Draft, taking Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in Rounds 2 and 4, respectively.
The Browns' decision to nab two halfbacks indicates that they probably won't be bringing Nick Chubb back for 2025, and it also spells bad news for Jerome Ford.
Ford assumed the duties of lead back during Chubb's absence for the first six weeks of 2024, and overall, he rushed for 565 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He also logged 37 catches for 225 yards.
The 25-year-old was efficient, but it seems fairly obvious that Cleveland isn't going to be relying on him for substantial touches next season, and Cameron Sheath of Pro Football Network has identified Ford among five running backs that could see a significantly reduced workload in 2025.
"After seeing more opportunities due to the catastrophic knee injury suffered by Nick Chubb, Ford will now likely be playing second fiddle to Quinshon Judkins in 2025," Sheath wrote. "That role may suit Ford better, with Judkins taking the early-down work as he did for Henderson at Ohio State. Nevertheless, Ford will likely be frustrated to be overlooked for a starting role again."
Not only will Ford be playing second fiddle to Judkins, but it also stands to reason that he may even split time with Sampson, who led the SEC in both rushing yards (1,491) and rushing touchdowns (22) with Tennessee last season.
Ford has just one year remaining on his deal, and it's looking more and more like he will be playing elsewhere in 2026.
