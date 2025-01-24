Browns Insider Unveils Major Update on Nick Chubb's Future
It was an unfortunate year for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who returned from a devastating knee injury only to suffer a broken foot during the second half of the season.
Chubb is slated to hit free agency this offseason, and there is no guarantee that the Browns will retain him, especially seeing how unproductive he was during his time on the field in 2024.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com made a recent appearance on The Bullpen with Adam the Bull and revealed a major update on Chubb's status, and Cleveland fans may not like to hear it.
"He's not walking out with any preconceived notions that he's definitely coming back," Cabot said of Chubb. "So I think he's probably going to have to decide what he wants to do. If he doesn't find what he wants out there, then maybe he's willing to come back on some kind of a minimum contract and they can work through some incentives and things like that."
So, basically, if Chubb isn't willing to take a cheap deal, he may be playing his football elsewhere next season.
While this may be disappointing for Browns fans to hear, it's entirely understandable on the part of Cleveland's front office.
Sure, Chubb is a fan favorite and means a whole lot to the city, but the NFL is a results-driven business, and if Chubb isn't producing, it's difficult to justify keeping him around.
That's especially the case given that the Browns have a miserable financial situation, so they don't exactly have a whole lot of money to spend in the coming months.