Browns Star Nick Chubb Projected to Leave for Chiefs
The Cleveland Browns have a major decision to make this offseason in NFL free agency. Nick Chubb is set to hit the open free agency market and the franchise will have to decide whether or not they want to prioritize keeping him.
So far this season since returning from the second gruesome knee injury of his football career, Chubb has looked nothing like his old self. No one could have expected him to hit the ground running, but his production has been poor.
In the three games he has played since coming back, Chubb has carried the football 42 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers average out to a lowly 2.7 yards per carry.
Should he be unable to pick up his production down the stretch of the season, would it be wise for the Browns to pay him? Perhaps they could bring him back on a one-year prove it deal, but other teams may be willing to offer him more.
One NFL analyst certainly thinks he could end up leaving Cleveland in the offseason.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has urged the former superstar running back to bolt this offseason. He believes that Chubb should leave the Browns and target signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“There’s a chance that the four-time Pro Bowler could revitalize his career in Cleveland, if the Browns can stabilize the offensive line and settle on a capable signal-caller. He’ll be a free agent in the offseason, though, and may not want to finish his career as part of whatever rebuild is coming to Cleveland. Instead, Chubb should try to finish his career with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — and, yes, plenty of players may want to do the same.”
At 28 years old, the reality for Cleveland is that Chubb may never return to his dominant self. He might end up being a shell of who he was before the injury. Or, he could bounce back strong and resume where he left off.
Unfortunately, the Browns are not in a good place finanically. Due to their contract mistake with quarterback Deshaun Watson, they can't afford to make another mistake.
There is a legitimate chance that in order to pursue other upgrades, Cleveland may not be able to pass off paying Chubb even for a one-year deal.
All of that being said, no one knows what the offseason has in store. Chubb could end up returning to the Browns.
But, if he does choose to test free agency, the Chiefs definitely do make sense as a team who could swoop in and try to steal him away.