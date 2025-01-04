Browns Predicted to Trade Myles Garrett to Shocking NFC Team
The Cleveland Browns will be faced with an absolutely monumental decision heading into the NFL offseason.
Should they trade Myles Garrett?
Garrett recently expressed his displeasure with how things are going in Cleveland and has made it clear that he does not want to participate in a rebuild.
Well, based on the fact that the Browns have one of the worst records in football this year, a roster reconstruction may be somewhat inevitable.
As a result, it may benefit both sides to move on after the season, and Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac is predicting Cleveland to trade Garrett to a shocking NFC team: the Arizona Cardinals.
Ginnitti is predicting that the Browns will send the reigning Defensive Player of the year to the Cardinals in exchange for a first-round draft pick, a third-round pick and a fifth-rounder.
"The last place Browns possess 8 contracts with a total value of $50M or more, putting the pressure on this front office to either get back to winning immediately - or start selling pieces to reduce the financial blow (and help mitigate a rebuild)," Ginnitti wrote. "Garrett’s contract holds 2 years, $44.7M remaining on it, and the league’s top edge rushers will soon be approaching $40M per year (especially after Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt lock in new deals this offseason). Cleveland will be pressured into considering a Garrett extension this Spring as well, but it might not be in the best interest for their current window."
Cleveland fans will certainly not be happy if the club decides to part ways with Garrett, but it may not be the worst thing in the world.
After all, Garrett is already 29 years old, and the Browns are light years away from contention. They may be better off moving Garrett now while he still has significant value rather than waiting a couple of years before he begins to decline.