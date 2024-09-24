Browns Projected To Land Intriguing QB Of The Future
Amid the early-season struggles for the Cleveland Browns, the call for the franchise to move on from Deshaun Watson has grown louder. Fans are getting more and more frustrated with the high-paid quarterback's inability to power the team to offensive success.
Through the first three games of the season, Watson has completed 57.8 percent of his pass attempts for 551 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also scored a touchdown and racked up 85 yards on the ground.
While those numbers aren't horrible, many of his passes have looked very bad. He has struggled to throw the ball down the field and he certainly hasn't seemed to make teammates better around him.
Throw in the fact that Watson is facing more off-the-field issues and fans are over it.
Keeping that in mind, The Draft Network has released a new mock draft that would have the Browns bringing in an intriguing quarterback of the future.
In their mock draft, they had Cleveland spending the No. 13 overall pick on Alabama Crimson Tide standout quarterback Jalen Milroe.
"Deshaun Watson is an expensive problem for the Cleveland Browns and they need to figure out a way to make it go away. Worst case scenario, he becomes the most expensive backup QB in league history. Jalen Milroe is absolutely thriving under the tutelage of Kalen DeBoer this season, and his glow-up has him entering the first-round conversation."
Milroe has played in three games so far during the college football season, completing 67.3 percent of his pass attempts for 590 yards, eight touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has also recorded 156 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
At this point in time, he's looking like a very legitimate Heisman Trophy favorite.
While there are some who are concerned that his game won't translate well to the NFL, Milroe has undoubtedly taken the next step under his new head coach. DeBoer has helped Milroe open up his arm and more of his elite ceiling has been on full display.
Adding a quarterback like Milroe would help the Browns be able to run the same kind of offense that they're currently running. The Alabama star can get outside the pocket and make plays with his legs in addition to showing off his arm talent.
It's clearly just an idea at this point in time and the draft is a long time from now, but it's an intriguing option.
Should Watson continue to struggle and Cleveland end up missing the playoffs, a quarterback change could absolutely be an option. If Milroe is available when the Browns are on the clock, the pairing could make a ton of sense.
That being said, it will be interesting to see how Milroe finishes out the 2024 season. If he continues playing at the level he has through three games, Cleveland should absolutely take a look at him.