Browns Announce Multiple Roster Moves Before Commanders Game
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 5 NFL action. It's a game that they badly need to find a way to win.
After starting off the season 1-3, the panic meter has started to rise. While the season is still young, the Browns have not given many signs that they are better than they have played.
Deshaun Watson hasn't been great, but he's been far from the biggest problem. The offensive line has been horrible and Amari Cooper hasn't shown up to play this year. In order to turn the season around, the entire team has to play better.
With that being said, Cleveland made some roster moves ahead of this week's game.
As shared by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns actived guard Michael Dunn from reserve/non-football illness, placed defensive end Alex Wright on IR with a torn tricep, and elevated both cornerback Tony Brown II and tight end Geoff Swaim to their active roster.
None of those moves come as major surprises. Having Dunn back available is a nice depth move for Cleveland on the offensive line.
Losing Wright for the season was a tough blow. He had become a key part of the defense and has shown signs of being a major pass-rushing threat. Other players will have to step up to fill the void he leaves.
Looking at the matchup, the Commanders have been a red-hot football team this season. Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the offense has been extremely efficient. The Browns' defense will need to figure out how to slow them down.
Putting pressure on Daniels will be a big start. Myles Garrett will be asked to make the rookie feel uncomfortable from start to finish.
Make sure to tune in to see if Cleveland can pull off a huge bounce-back win on the road. They will kick off against Washington at 1:00 p.m. EST on FOX.