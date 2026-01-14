How Mike McDaniel could become frontrunner for Browns head coach job

With the Cleveland Browns interview for Mike McDaniel getting completed on Monday, it's time for fans to get to know more about a potential head coach.

After getting fired from the Miami Dolphins, McDaniel's name quickly got tossed around.

Once Kevin Stefanski getting fired as well, the vacant position has already brought in a number of names to interview such as current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Along as Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Could McDaniel be the front runner?

Assuming the Browns are unable to land John Harbaugh, it's very likely that McDaniel ends up being the one getting the gig.

Especially if they want to go with someone with experience.

Do the Browns have a front-runner for the head coaching search? #DawgPound



"I think, in a way, you could look at it like Mike McDaniel is."@AkronJackson doesn't see a clear leader of the pack, but wouldn't be surprised if the Browns turned to McDaniel. pic.twitter.com/QCf7eWGc5l — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) January 13, 2026

Despite Miami being his first head coaching job, he finished 9-8 his very first season followed by 11-6 the next year as he led the Dolphins to back-to-back playoff appearances.

Even though he fell short both times, it highly has to do with the quarterback position. Being without Tua Tagovailoa his first season, McDaniel was still prepared and had backup Skylar Thompson three points away from bringing down Josh Allen on the road in Buffalo. The second season with it being the third coldest game in NFL history, he had essentially no chance to succeed knowing Tagovailoa's success in the cold.

Also knowing what we know about Tagovailoa moving forward following the 2025 season, it's even crazier to think about the level McDaniel had Tua playing at up through the 2023 season. He had the quarterback leading the league in passing yards, while being ranked 5th in passing touchdowns, 5th in RTG, 6th in completion percentage, and 10th in QBR.

There's no denying it ended back-to-back down seasons in Miami but it's not McDaniel's fault. Finishing with an 8-9 record in 2024, it's important to note that Tagovailoa was available just 11 games. It left the team filling the void with Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson, and Tim Boyle whch should speak for itself.

It was another disappointing season in 2025 going 7-10, but there was essentially no chance of succeeding with the quality of play the 42-year old got out of his starting quarterback in the first 14 games. But it was clearly not his fault as the fall-off from Tagovailoa was truly remarkable to see.

Even with the team at an abysmal 2-7 at one point, McDaniel was able to keep the players motivated as they pulled off four straight wins late in the season. In fact, he was able to squeze out a win over Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers late in the season with Quinn Ewers as his starter.

The point is if you give McDaniel the keys to Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, or even a potential draft pick, there's a great chance he gets the best out of all whoever the starter is moving forward. And knowing what Sanders had to deal with because of Stefanski, a a proven offensive minded coach may be exactly what the young quarterback needs.

Recent reports suggest that Cleveland would prefer to retain Schwartz as their defensive coordianotor. Knowing that, it would make it highly likely that no matter who the new coach is, Schwartz may be locked in to stay with the franchise.

There may be another week or so until something official is announced. But don't be surprised to see Schwartz stay with the Browns while bringing in McDaniel as the head coach. It wouldn't be his first position with the organization either as he was the wide receivers coach back in 2014.