Browns' Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About Speeding Tickets
Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders came under scrutiny for receiving two speeding tickets in Cleveland over a two-week span earlier this summer.
The fifth-round pick was cited for going 91 in a 65 mph zone for his first violation and then for driving 101 in a 65 for the second one, which saw the dash cam footage of the stop make rounds on the internet.
For the first time since the incidents, Sanders had a chance to respond when he met with the media on day three of the team's training camp. He made it very clear, after conversations with president of football operations Andrew Berry, that he's learned his lesson.
"Yeah, I definitely learned not to drive fast at all," Sanders stated. "So I really don't even drive that much anymore. But I really don't drive fast at all. So I definitely follow the rules and I hope everybody learned from my situation, you know that not drive fast at all."
Just one day prior, Berry opened up about his conversations with Sanders and how he made it clear that he needed to be smarter.
"Not smart, just not smart," Berry said on Thursday. "It’s something that we’ve addressed with him. He understands the implications; he understands the consequences. I think the thing is – it’s not just about yourself. It’s not just about having a joyride. It’s not just about driving a car really fast. But it’s about the fact that you can endanger other people. It’s about the fact that if a deer or someone cuts out in front of you, your reaction time it’s just dangerous."
While Berry is busy gathering more information about a separate legal issue surrounding rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who was arrested in Florida for battery and domestic violence, it appears his message to Sanders has been received.