Can the Cleveland Browns market Shedeur Sanders for their head coaching vacancy?

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough position.

Following the departure of head coach Kevin Stefanski, the front office has begun conducting interviews with the hope of securing the next leader of the organization. However, while that's being done, one major question has to be looming: what's the plan with Shedeur Sanders?

Entering 2026, Sanders will be competing for the starting job against second-year Dillon Gabriel and now veteran Deshaun Watson. The expectation is that Sanders has the job on a lock, at least heading into the offseason, but the next head coach to enter the organization may shake things up.

This discussion came up on 92.3 The Fan this morning, with Browns insider Daryl Ruiter saying there's not a chance that the Browns try to hang Sanders over the head of coaching candidates.

"I don't think that you can go into these interviews and say, 'Shedeur's our guy, make it work,'" Ruiter said. "I don't know that Shedeur did enough so that you can go in and push him on anybody [the head coach candidates]."

The 23-year-old threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a 56.6% completion mark in his first year of NFL action. He played in eight games, started in seven, and was given the reins to the offense for the back-half of the campaign in relief for Gabriel, who suffered an injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

His best showing came at home from Huntington Bank Field in a two-point loss to the Tennessee Titans, 31-29. He had season-highs in attempts (23), completions (42), yards (364) and touchdowns (3), while also scoring a rushing touchdown, the lone one of his rookie season. It was his only multi-touchdown game of the season as well.

Would a new coach want to work with Sanders?

While there were a few good showings, there were also disappointing ones, where his fifth-round selection status came into play. He averaged a passer rating of 58.9 across the final four games of the season.

"I've said before that he did enough to earn an opportunity in 2026 to compete for the job," Ruiter continued. "But if you are doing what you are doing with Jim Schwartz saying, 'hey, this is going to be your defensive coordinator, ' I think you knee cap your coach there too if you say, 'hey, we are really going to push Shedeur this year.'"

It's hard to believe that many coaches across the league, especially highly-sought-after ones like former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel or former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, are going to be willing to take over a system that's been practically predetermined for them. Most coaches want to make an organization their own, and with little freedom, they may be turned away from the job in Cleveland.

The Browns front office is going to be asking those they interview about what they think in the games of Gabriel and Sanders, maybe even Watson as well. Then, depending on the responses given, the coaching candidates may be narrowed down.

"You don't want a situation where candidates are eliminating themselves from the job," Ruiter said. "Right now we are just praying that John Harbaugh is including the Browns in the interviews he's doing this week."

Of the many candidates the Browns are looking at, McDaniel and Harbaugh seem to be the clear-cut favorites. They both are creative, successful coaches who could return the Browns to the playoffs in 2026.

If neither believes in Sanders, they may turn to the other two on the roster or force the front office to explore other options in the 2026 NFL Draft and free agent class.

However, if general manager Andrew Berry is truly hell-bent on sticking with Sanders, the future head coach might be forced into giving him his spot under center for all 17 games in 2026.