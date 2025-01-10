Cleveland Browns Slated For International Game In 2025
Cleveland Browns fans may want to think about updating their passports. That's because the Browns are heading across the pond next season as one of the home teams for the NFL international games in London, England.
The organization revealed the announcement on Friday less than a week after a disappointing 2024 campaign came to a close. It means that one of the Browns nine home games next season will be played over seas. Which opponent will join Cleveland won't be revealed until the league announces the full schedule in May. The NFL did reveal, however, that the matchup will be played Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the U.S. It also announced the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars as the other two teams that will be featured in the London Series next season.
This marks just the second time in franchise history that Cleveland will play an international game. Back in 2017 the Browns made their first international appearance – also in London – taking on the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium and falling 33-16 that day.
"We're thrilled to be named a designated team for the 2025 NFL London Games, making our second international trip as a club and our first time playing at the incredible Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," Haslam Sports Group COO David Jenkins said. "We look forward to playing in front of our fans in the U.K. this upcoming season and to help continue to grow both the Browns and the NFL's global popularity."
Ironically, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was part of the Vikings staff in 2017 when his former team beat his current one. Now he'll have an opportunity to flip that script. Only four players from that 0-16 team are still on the Browns roster either years later, including defensive end Myles Garrett, guard Joel Bitonio, tight end David Njoku and long snapper Charley Hughlett.
The NFL first launched the NFL International Series in 2007, featuring regular-season games played in England and have seen the annual practice expand over the years to include other countries like Mexico, Germany and, most recently, Brazil.
The Browns were actually one of two teams considered for the NFL's first ever international game in Sao Paulo, Brazil last season, but the league wound up selecting the Green Bay Packers for the contest instead. Green Bay squared off with the Eagles to open up Week 1 of the season. As a consolation, Cleveland now gets its opportunity to go international one year later.