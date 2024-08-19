Cleveland Browns' Star Playmaker Receives Rough Take For 2024
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
However, if you are looking for Njoku to replicate his success in 2024, you may be sorely disappointed. At least according to Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton.
In a piece where Moton listed players you should buy, sell or hold in Fantasy Football, he placed Njoku in the "sell" category.
Why? Because Moton does not trust Njoku's connection with Deshaun Watson.
Most of Njoku's production last season came with non-Watson quarterbacks under center. As a matter of fact, he notched two of the best games of his career catching passes from Joe Flacco.
Will Njoku be able to enjoy the same type of output with Watson at quarterback? Moton doesn't think so.
Not only does Moton question the rapport between Watson and Njoku, but he also cites that new wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will take some targets away from the star tight end.
Moton goes as far to say that "Njoku isn't going to thrive in these circumstances."
Njoku's ADP among tight ends is currently No. 9, which Moton feels is a bit too high.
There is no doubt that questions surround Njoku heading into 2024, especially considering he accumulated 70 catches for 729 yards and seven scores between 2020 and 2022. To be fair, Njoku battled injuries during that stretch, but his spotty durability it still something to keep in mind.
Njoku's productivity this season will largely hinge on whether or not Watson can approach his previous form with the Houston Texans. If Watson struggles again, Njoku's stats may dip, and his status in Fantasy Football will suffer with it.