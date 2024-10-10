Cleveland Browns Star Wide Reciever Not Sweating Trade Rumors
It's nearly impossible for a team that starts the season 1-4 to avoid being caught up in trade rumors. The Cleveland Browns are no different.
With the trade deadline a month away and their season on the brink, Cleveland could be in a position to sell come Nov. 5. At the top of the list of players they could be looking to deal is star wideout Amari Cooper, who was already the subject of numerous trade rumors during training camp.
While trade scuttlebutt can become a sometimes distraction for players involved, Cooper isn't paying much attention to where he may or may not be playing later this season. His only focus is on contributing to wins here in Cleveland.
"I'm not thinking about that," Cooper said. "I'm not thinking about us not winning some games, I'm thinking about us winning some games. So that hasn't even crossed my mind."
Through five games Cooper has caught 20 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He also leads the league in drops though with nine games. Despite his inconsistent season, the 30-year-old is still regarded as a top 15 receiver in football by his peers and would be a nice weapon for a pass-catching needy team to add.
Cooper may be able to block out any potential trade rumors, but the only way to really make them disappear is for the Browns to start winning some football games. Otherwise, if the losses continue to pile up the hot stove surrounding Cooper will only grow hotter in the coming weeks.