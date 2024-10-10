NFL Hall Of Famer Shares Scathing Take On Cleveland Browns QB Situation
Despite the Cleveland Browns getting off to a 1-4 start and the offense being one of the worst in football by numerous metrics, head coach Kevin Stefanski is standing by quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL Hall of Famer and former Rams and Cardinals legend Kurt Warner thinks Cleveland's head man should reconsider.
The Super Bowl champion turned NFL analyst and film guru shared his thoughts on the state of the Browns quarterback situation during an appearance on the This Is Football podcast hosted by Kevin Clark and emphatically explained why he this it's time to change things up under center.
"If I was running the Browns, I would make a change at the quarterback position," said Warner. "And I understand all the developments there, and the money you owe Deshaun Watson, and what you gave up for him, you just can't win with him right now. I hate saying that, but it's just a fact. He's not playing very good football. He's not seeing what's going on."
In retirement, Warner has become one of the more trusted voices in breaking down the tape. That's on top of obviously playing the quarterback position at a high level and having a unique understanding of what it takes to thrive in that role.
It's safe to say the problems are mounting with the Browns offense that ranks third to last in points per game and dead last in yards per game this season. Watson certainly isn't the only issue, however, Warner sees some troubling signs from the embattled QB. He believes taking a step back could do him some good.
"They're not going to win football games consistently with this kind of quarterback play and I would think you just have to make a move," he added. Even if it's to allow him to step back, get away from all the pressure, get away from the contract and all the stuff that's gone on in his life over the last couple years and see if you can salvage his career. But right now, it's just really, really bad football."