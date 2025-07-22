Browns Training Camp Preview: Cleveland Desperate To Fill Key Void At Safety
Finding a reliable starting free safety has been one of the biggest failures of Andrew Berry's tenure as executive vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns.
His first attempt to fill the void came in 2021 with the signing of John Johnson III via free agency. He just wasn't a good fit. Two years later, Berry took a stab at it again by signing two-time Super Bowl champion Juan Thornhill, which came to an unceremonious end this offseason after Thornhill had his effort called into question on multiple occasions.
Now the Browns are looking in-house to Ronnie Hickman to fill the hole that has eluded Berry all these years. Is he up to the task? Let's take a look.
Projected Depth Chart
Grant Delpit / Ronnie Hickman
Rayshawn Jenkins / Damontae Kazee
Christopher Edmonds / Donovan McMillon
What To Know
Hickman will open up camp alongside Grant Delpit as the starting free safety, and how things play out in that spot throughout camp will be worth monitoring. It's also a storyline fans should have no trouble rallying around: from undrafted to regular starter in the NFL.
PFF gave the Ohio State product grades of 72.2 and 70.6, respectively, in each of his first two seasons with the Browns. Those figures are proof that Hickman has held his own at the position and truly earned this opportunity. It would be a massive win for Berry if he finally gets the free safety spot settled with someone originally brought in as an undrafted rookie.
Obviously, Delpit will serve as Hickman's partner in crime, having really found a level of comfort in Jim Schwartz defense, particularly playing down in the box. Behind that duo, two new veterans, Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee will look to provide some valuable depth.
Jenkins comes over after spending the 2024 season with the Seahawks. The previous seven seasons of his career were split between the Chargers and the Jaguars. Kazee is also entering his ninth season in the league and could even push Hickman a bit for the starting job.
The rest of the room will compete to earn roster spots in supporting roles.
What's the Word?
Safeties coach Ephraim Banda on Ronnie Hickman embracing a starting role in year three:
"Huge, and he knows it. It's a big, big point. Year three in the system, great opportunity to take advantage of a situation he's worked hard to earn. He's done an excellent job in terms of preparing and taking advantage of year one to make the team. Now it's time to go out there and execute to the level that we believe he can, and that he knows he can."