Browns' assistant pops up on Cowboys' radar for defensive coordinator opening

As the Cleveland Browns continue their search for a new head coach, the team is also preparing for the possibility of having to replace assistants on staff.

On the same day that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz interviewed for the top job in Cleveland, one of his top lieutenants was revealed as a candidate for a defensive coordinator gig of his own.

The Dallas Cowboys have asked permission to speak with Ephraim Banda, safeties coach for the Browns, for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Along with Banda, other candidates being considered by the Cowboys include the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones and the Denver Broncos’ assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard, reports ESPN’s Todd Archer, citing multiple sources.

The Cowboys have requested permission to speak with Minnesota defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Denver assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard and Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda for their defensive coordinator vacancy, according to multiple sources. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 8, 2026

Dallas fired its previous defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus just two days after their campaign ended -- with the club last in the league in points per game and 30th in yards per game -- and with only one year on the job.

On the other hand, Banda was instrumental in helping the Browns defense to one of its best seasons in years, with the unit finishing Cleveland ended their 5-12 campaign fourth in yards allowed per game and third in passing yards per game.

Hired by Schwartz in 2023, Banda helped Browns’ safeties deliver career performances. Grant Delpit recorded personal bests in sacks, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries and quarterback hits, while Ronnie Hickman earned permanent starter status alongside him, totalling 103 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defended, all personal bests. Backup safety Rayshawn Jenkins had an important role off the bench, as well, during his first year in Cleveland.

While Browns’ principal owner Jimmy Haslam did state he "absolutely" wanted to keep Schwartz on board with the team for 2026, and the coach is under contract for 2026 -- meaning Cleveland could potentially block any move to another team save for a head coaching vacancy -- his permanence with the team shouldn’t be considered a guarantee, especially while not knowing who the next head coach will be just yet.

The same goes with many of the team’s assistants, including Banda. Any newcomer from the outside might wanna build his own group of assistants, and the team can’t block Banda from a promotion to a coordinator vacancy if he indeed gets an offer from a team like Dallas.

So, while the Browns’ search for a new head coach is taking up the headlines, keeping the rest of the staff intact could prove tricky for a number of reasons, especially on the defensive side of the ball where the club shined throughout the season.