Browns' Kevin Stefanski Addresses Shedeur Sanders's Reaction to Being Pulled in Close Game
The Browns closed out their preseason on Saturday with a 19–17 victory over the Rams that came thanks to a 37-yard game-winning field goal by Andre Szmyt following a drive led by quarterback Tyler Huntley.
Huntley leading the game-winning drive for Cleveland is notable, as rookie Shedeur Sanders had been in the game before Huntley, but was pulled by coach Kevin Stefanski.
Sanders was visibly frustrated on the sideline that he didn't get a chance to lead the two-minute drive, which is understandable given his competitiveness. Stefanski addressed Sanders's reaction with the media after the game, keeping his answer short while largely dismissing any sort of large-scale issue.
"He's a competitive kid," Stefanski said, per beat writer Mary Kay Cabot. Stefanski added that it's nothing more than that.
Sanders finished his final preseason game by going 3-for-6 passing for 14 yards. It remains to be seen whether Sanders will remain on the 53-man roster ahead of cut downs, though general manager Andrew Berry indicated that the Browns could carry four quarterbacks.